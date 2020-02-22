Reviewing LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) & Cypress Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:CY)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LDK Solar and Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cypress Semiconductor $2.21 billion 3.93 $40.43 million $0.82 28.54

Cypress Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LDK Solar and Cypress Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Cypress Semiconductor 0 10 1 0 2.09

Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $21.59, indicating a potential downside of 7.74%. Given Cypress Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cypress Semiconductor is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Volatility and Risk

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, indicating that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Semiconductor has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and Cypress Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Cypress Semiconductor 1.83% 15.83% 9.20%

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nonvolatile SRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and other specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handset, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, computation, and medical markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

