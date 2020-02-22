Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) versus MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Critical Contrast

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MetroCity Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

35.3% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 MetroCity Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $86.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.01%. MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.49%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 19.03% 13.32% 1.13% MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million 2.99 $25.26 million $6.20 11.85 MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 3.04 $44.72 million $1.81 8.09

MetroCity Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats MetroCity Bankshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loans products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates 10 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, and Weston; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

