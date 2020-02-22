Head to Head Contrast: Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Internap has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVMK has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.2% of Internap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Internap shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of SVMK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Internap and SVMK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap $317.37 million 0.08 -$62.50 million ($3.01) -0.32 SVMK $307.42 million 9.10 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -37.09

Internap has higher revenue and earnings than SVMK. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Internap and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap -27.36% N/A -11.02% SVMK -24.02% -26.99% -9.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Internap and SVMK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap 0 0 4 0 3.00 SVMK 0 1 5 0 2.83

Internap currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 722.28%. SVMK has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Internap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Internap is more favorable than SVMK.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

