Contrasting Red River Bancshares (RRBI) and Its Peers

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Red River Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 27.68% 10.86% 1.29% Red River Bancshares Competitors 21.91% 10.56% 1.19%

This table compares Red River Bancshares and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $89.69 million $24.82 million 15.65 Red River Bancshares Competitors $1.71 billion $257.78 million 12.45

Red River Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Red River Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Red River Bancshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Red River Bancshares Competitors 3606 8834 6038 370 2.17

Red River Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.21%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 217.64%. Given Red River Bancshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red River Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

