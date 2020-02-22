Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) versus Victory Capital (NYSE:VCTR) Financial Review

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

66.8% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Victory Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Houlihan Lokey and Victory Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 0 3 2 0 2.40 Victory Capital 0 3 7 0 2.70

Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus price target of $51.53, indicating a potential downside of 9.25%. Victory Capital has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Victory Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 14.82% 22.49% 14.04% Victory Capital 15.10% 37.31% 15.85%

Volatility & Risk

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Victory Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $1.08 billion 3.43 $159.11 million $2.87 19.78 Victory Capital $612.37 million 2.53 $92.49 million $2.48 9.26

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Victory Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor in possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions in connection with other transactions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution and strategic consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of December 31, 2018, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 71 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, Ohio.

