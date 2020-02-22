Reviewing Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and Wingstop (NYSE:WING)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Dine Brands Global has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Wingstop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $780.93 million 2.09 $80.35 million $5.37 18.10 Wingstop $199.68 million 14.70 $21.72 million $0.73 136.53

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than Wingstop. Dine Brands Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dine Brands Global and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 1 7 0 2.88 Wingstop 0 7 12 0 2.63

Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus target price of $102.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.57%. Wingstop has a consensus target price of $105.35, indicating a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Dine Brands Global.

Profitability

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global 11.46% -57.98% 6.23% Wingstop 10.26% -10.05% 13.88%

Dividends

Dine Brands Global pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dine Brands Global pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wingstop pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dine Brands Global has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Wingstop has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Dine Brands Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Wingstop beats Dine Brands Global on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 1,768 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,831 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 676 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 Applebee's franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in Glendale, California.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

