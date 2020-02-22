Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) versus Gritstone Oncology (OTCMKTS:GRTS) Head to Head Survey

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Gritstone Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gritstone Oncology $1.19 million 314.43 -$64.78 million ($7.26) -1.44

Osiris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone Oncology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Osiris Therapeutics and Gritstone Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Gritstone Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Gritstone Oncology has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.25%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Gritstone Oncology -1,838.71% -54.23% -41.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

