Comparing Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) & Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC)

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) and Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Jacobs Engineering has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacobs Engineering Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Jacobs Engineering pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Jacobs Engineering Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Jacobs Engineering pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jacobs Engineering Group pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jacobs Engineering Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jacobs Engineering and Jacobs Engineering Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacobs Engineering 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jacobs Engineering Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Jacobs Engineering presently has a consensus price target of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.36%. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus price target of $99.63, suggesting a potential downside of 2.36%. Given Jacobs Engineering’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jacobs Engineering is more favorable than Jacobs Engineering Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jacobs Engineering and Jacobs Engineering Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacobs Engineering $12.74 billion 1.08 $847.98 million $5.05 20.57 Jacobs Engineering Group $12.74 billion 1.07 $847.98 million $5.05 20.20

Jacobs Engineering Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jacobs Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Jacobs Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Jacobs Engineering Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jacobs Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jacobs Engineering Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jacobs Engineering and Jacobs Engineering Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacobs Engineering 7.54% 12.29% 5.98% Jacobs Engineering Group 6.66% 11.42% 5.42%

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions. Though the Critical Mission Solutions business, it provides cyber security, data analytics, software application development, enterprise and mission IT, systems integration and other technical consulting solutions to government agencies as well as selective aerospace, automotive and telecom customers. Its representative clients include national government departments/agencies in the US, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia; state and local departments of transportation within the US; and private industry firms. The People and Places Solutions business provides end-to-end solutions for clients projects which includes connected mobility, water, smart cities, advanced manufacturing or the environment. Its clients include national, state and local government in the U.S., Europe, U.K., Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the private sector throughout the world. The company was founded by Joseph J. Jacobs in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries. Its Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities segment develops/rehabilitates plans for highways, bridges, transit, tunnels, airports, railroads, intermodal facilities, and maritime or port projects; develops or rehabilitates critical water resource systems, water/wastewater conveyance systems, and flood defense projects; and provides engineering design, construction management, design build, and operations and maintenance. This segment also designs and constructs buildings; offers consulting, engineering, procurement, construction management, and delivery services for life sciences clients; and provides services relating to modular construction and other consulting and strategic planning services, as well as offers services in containment, barrier technology, locally controlled environments, building systems automation, off-the-site design, and fabrication of facility modules. The company's Energy, Chemicals and Resources segment offers services relating to onshore and offshore oil and gas production facilities, processing facilities, gathering systems, and transmission pipelines and terminals; feasibility/economic studies, technology evaluation, conceptual engineering, front end loading, detailed engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and commissioning services; and engineering, procurement, and construction solutions. This segment also provides services, such as manufacturing complex, expansions, modifications, and management of plant relocations; construction management and field construction services; and services to operate and maintain facilities. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

