Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Tronox has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,718,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,251,000 after acquiring an additional 620,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 399,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 10.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 303,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

