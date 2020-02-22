Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $21.66. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 3,549,613 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HRTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,380 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $20,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 847,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,376,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after purchasing an additional 663,063 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 554,598 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

