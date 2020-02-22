Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €71.60 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.60 ($72.79).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €63.50 ($73.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is €62.50 and its 200-day moving average is €55.80. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 1 year high of €65.65 ($76.34).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

