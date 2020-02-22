Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 362.14 ($4.76).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MONY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) price objective (down from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 352 ($4.63) on Friday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308.40 ($4.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 330.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). Equities research analysts anticipate that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1857.0001054 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

