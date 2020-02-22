Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.14, but opened at $30.48. Discovery Communications shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 5,692,886 shares.

Specifically, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 558.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

