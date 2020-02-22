HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.83, but opened at $42.82. HollyFrontier shares last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 2,918,837 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tronox Ltd Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Tronox Ltd Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Heron Therapeutics Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
Heron Therapeutics Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Scout24 a €71.60 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Scout24 a €71.60 Price Target
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Discovery Communications Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling
Discovery Communications Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling
HollyFrontier Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
HollyFrontier Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report