HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.83, but opened at $42.82. HollyFrontier shares last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 2,918,837 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

