Asaleo Care (ASX:AHY) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Asaleo Care Ltd (ASX:AHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as A$1.17 ($0.83) and last traded at A$1.17 ($0.83), with a volume of 32208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.14 ($0.81).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Asaleo Care’s payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $624.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1,150.00.

Asaleo Care Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells hygiene, personal care, and consumer tissue products in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. It operates through Retail and Business to Business segments. The company manufactures and markets consumer brands, including Sorbent toilet and facial tissue, Handee paper towel, Deeko disposable tableware, Purex toilet tissue, and Treasures nappies; personal hygiene products under the Libra feminine hygiene brand and the TENA incontinence brand.

