Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

