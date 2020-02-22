Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $16.71. Host Hotels and Resorts shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 10,585,886 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 16.82%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 49.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

