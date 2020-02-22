$34.53 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will post $34.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.20 million and the highest is $35.85 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $138.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.79 million to $140.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $176.94 million, with estimates ranging from $175.98 million to $177.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BRMK opened at $12.73 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

