Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

In related news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

SPN stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. Superior Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $2.18. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $336.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.