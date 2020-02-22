Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.96, but opened at $22.48. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 4,188,721 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RUN. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $45,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,406 shares of company stock worth $8,986,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $732,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $1,929,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 277.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 184.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 159,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

