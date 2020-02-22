InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 13.4% Following Weak Earnings

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.82, 10,012,799 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 202% from the average session volume of 3,315,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.80%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the third quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,299,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,665,000 after buying an additional 1,966,915 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.

InVitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

