Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $389.01 and last traded at $396.29, approximately 602,146 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 153,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.00.

Specifically, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $7,661,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,936 shares of company stock worth $32,483,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

