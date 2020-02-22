Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Down 7.3% After Earnings Miss

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.92, 11,000,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 5,447,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Get Iamgold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Iamgold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52.

Iamgold Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.