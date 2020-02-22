Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $54.67, 228,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 109,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $907.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

