LendingClub Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,436 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,496% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 234,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

