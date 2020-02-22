Wix.Com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,787 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 237 put options.
Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average of $130.98. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Wix.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.
Wix.Com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.
