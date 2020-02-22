Wix.Com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,787 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 237 put options.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average of $130.98. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Wix.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.