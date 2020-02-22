Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,691 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,659% compared to the average daily volume of 153 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $31.85 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 889.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.