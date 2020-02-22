Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ceridian HCM Put Options (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,196 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,398% compared to the typical daily volume of 208 put options.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of CDAY opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.42 and a beta of 1.59. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

