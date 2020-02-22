Investors Purchase High Volume of Citizens Financial Group Put Options (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,144 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 700,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Stephens raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

NYSE CFG opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.