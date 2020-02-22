Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €80.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FME. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.32 ($93.40).

ETR:FME opened at €75.68 ($88.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.83. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

