ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €14.75 ($17.15) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.31 ($18.97).

Shares of ENI opened at €12.77 ($14.85) on Thursday. ENI has a 52-week low of €12.57 ($14.62) and a 52-week high of €16.02 ($18.63). The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.42 and its 200-day moving average is €13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

