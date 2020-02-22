Independent Research Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €144.22 ($167.70).

Shares of DB1 opened at €155.25 ($180.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Deutsche Boerse has a one year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a one year high of €154.25 ($179.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €148.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion and a PE ratio of 30.59.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

