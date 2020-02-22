Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.92. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Earnings History for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sunrun Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Sunrun Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
InVitae Trading Down 13.4% Following Weak Earnings
InVitae Trading Down 13.4% Following Weak Earnings
Boston Beer Shares Down 7.6% on Insider Selling
Boston Beer Shares Down 7.6% on Insider Selling
Iamgold Stock Price Down 7.3% After Earnings Miss
Iamgold Stock Price Down 7.3% After Earnings Miss
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Trading 5.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Trading 5.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement
LendingClub Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
LendingClub Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report