Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.92. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

