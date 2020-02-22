Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $39.77 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 120.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

