IntriCon (IIN) to Release Earnings on Monday

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is set to announce its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IIN opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIN shares. ValuEngine lowered IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on IntriCon from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

