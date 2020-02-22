Retrophin (RTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $215,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

