Africa Oil (AOIFF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Africa Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.