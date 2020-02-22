Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) is set to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CTB opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.