Cooper-Standard (CPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CPS opened at $20.56 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $364.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cooper-Standard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.