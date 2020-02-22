T2 Biosystems (TTOO) to Release Earnings on Monday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTOO opened at $0.90 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $47.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

In other news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,933 shares of company stock worth $74,660. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

