Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

