Bunzl (BZLFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) will release its earnings data on Monday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.71. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZLFY. Berenberg Bank lowered Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.