Lucara Diamond (LUC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of LUC opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.46 million and a PE ratio of -83.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.97. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of C$0.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

