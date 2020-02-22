NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) is set to announce its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 112.90 and a current ratio of 112.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.
NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.
