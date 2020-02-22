Guardant Health (GH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $88.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 0.23. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $112.21.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $42,055.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $143,832.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,270 shares of company stock worth $10,552,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

