Guardant Health (GH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $88.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 0.23. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $112.21.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $42,055.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $143,832.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,270 shares of company stock worth $10,552,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Earnings History for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sunrun Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Sunrun Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
InVitae Trading Down 13.4% Following Weak Earnings
InVitae Trading Down 13.4% Following Weak Earnings
Boston Beer Shares Down 7.6% on Insider Selling
Boston Beer Shares Down 7.6% on Insider Selling
Iamgold Stock Price Down 7.3% After Earnings Miss
Iamgold Stock Price Down 7.3% After Earnings Miss
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Trading 5.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Trading 5.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement
LendingClub Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
LendingClub Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report