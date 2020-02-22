Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AWI opened at $106.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $70.79 and a 12 month high of $107.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWI. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

