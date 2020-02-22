HP (HPQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect HP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. HP has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

