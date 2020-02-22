American States Water (AWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AWR opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.13. American States Water has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $34,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $815,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $104,184. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

