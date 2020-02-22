Gaia (GAIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Gaia to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.18. Gaia has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Gaia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.