BSQUARE (BSQR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

Earnings History for BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

